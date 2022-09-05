Best Buy Labor Day 2022 -- Tons of Epic Discounts Expire Tonight

With Labor Day weekend is nearly over, but there's still time to save big. Best Buy's Labor Day sale kicked off last Friday and ends tonight. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.

The sale is slated to run through Monday, though some of the best deals may be limited in supply so it's best to shop sooner rather than waiting for the very last minute. Whether you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, invest in new workout equipment or pick up a pair of noise-canceling headphones, you've got plenty of options here, and we've rounded up some of our top picks below.

LG In the market for a new TV? Among the many available at a discount at Best Buy this weekend is the 50-inch 80 Series QNED 4K smart TV which has $300 off its regular price and comes with three free months of Apple TV Plus. It offers great color, a fast refresh rate, a speedy processor and easy access to all of the streaming services you know and love via its webOS interface. It also has built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well as Apple's AirPlay and HomeKit tech.

Samsung Nab a new tablet this Labor Day weekend with as much as $400 off a variety of Samsung Galaxy Tab models. The sale includes the already affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which is down to just $130 as well as discounts on the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Apple Right now, Best Buy is offering the best prices to date on both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants of Apple's M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models, with $400 off across the board. At these all-time low prices, this Labor Day sale is the perfect time to bag your next Mac upgrade.

Amazon Whether you're all-in on Echo speakers already or you're just getting started with Alexa, Best Buy's Labor Day sale on Amazon smart speakers can help you save some cash. The sale is discounting Echo speakers, smart displays and various bundles for Labor Day weekend meaning you can add Alexa to every room in your house (and even your car) while saving as much as 53%.

Best Buy/CNET Been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new dishwasher, refrigerator or other major appliance? With Labor Day sales upon us, now is the time to buy. Best Buy is running tons of deals on ovens, washing machines and other major appliances that you can shop right now with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in savings to be had.

Google Though its design hasn't changed in years, the Nest Learning Thermostat is still one of the best-looking options on the market thanks to its metallic chassis. That's worth considering if your thermostat is in a prominent location in your home. Being Google-owned, Nest's offering ties in with Google Assistant for smart home controls, though it also works with Alexa, and it learns from your usage habits and preferences as you use it. You can save $60 on one at Best Buy.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds to date. They offer active noise cancellation and silicone tips so you can immerse yourself in the music, or you can use the transparency mode when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. With the charging case (included in this price) the battery can last over 24 hours on a charge, and they're on the list of our top wireless earbuds of the year. You can save close to $70 right now on them at Best Buy.

ProForm If it's time to upgrade your home gym with a smart treadmill, this $700 discount on the ProForm Pro 5000 is worth considering. It features a 20-inch by 60-inch tread belt, adjustable cushioning, up to 12 miles per hour speed and 3 to 12% incline with easy-access controls, plus a self-cooling motor so you can enjoy longer runs with confidence. You can stream thousands of workouts on its built-in 14-inch touch display, too.