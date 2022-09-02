Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review iPhone 14 Labor Day Deals Internet and TV Bundles Tablet Deals Garmin Venu Sq 2 Streaming Services iPhone 14 vs. 13
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Up to 75% Off Styles When You Shop Toms Surprise Sale

There are dozens of discounted products available in this secret sale.

Surprise! Toms is having a surprise sale where you can grab items for up to 75% off from now until Sept. 5. You have to enter your email address to get "special access" to this sale, but once you do, you're in! This Labor Day sale features tons of comfortable shoes from a brand that has taken the world by storm for years.

See at Toms

Right on the sale page, you can shop for shoes that are under $25, under $50 or just shop all shoes and gear. Some styles under $20 include these fashionable Alpargata Botanical Lace shoes, now just $23 (save $37). The intricate embroidered detail on high-contrast summer colors makes this pair pop out with any outfit. Another shoe under $20 is the Alpargata Leopard Fleece shoe. For just $15, you can grab this $60 shoe that features fur lining, fleece uppers, Toms signature CloudBound soles for comfort and a canvas footbed.

Some shoes in the "under $50" category include the Alpargata Boardwalk Slip On which is now $35 (save $25). This platform shoe adds a twist to Toms slip-ons while maintaining a signature canvas look. You can also grab some boots ahead of wintertime like the Kelsey Boot which is now $40 (save $50). There are still plenty of styles that are in-season, like the Hmong Tapestry Marisol Wedge for $40 (save $40). You can mix and match during this sale, so feel free to add up pairs of shoes when you shop. Orders over $75 qualify for free shipping. 

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.