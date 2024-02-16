X
$60 Presidents Day Discount Hits Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum of 2024

Score a handheld vacuum with plenty of power that won't break the bank with this limited-time deal.

Adam Oram Senior Editor, Deals
Oliver Haslam Writer
A Tineco cordless vacuum against a yellow background.
While robot vacuums are a neat solution for those of us who don't want to have to clean floors ourselves, they tend to be expensive. They're also only going to be able to clean your floors, which means they lack the versatility of a traditional vacuum. Cordless vacuums are much more versatile because you can use them to clean just about anything, including stairs or your car. They're also great for ridding your walls and light fixtures of those annoying spider webs, too.

The Tineco Pure One S11 is one of our favorites and ahead of Presidents Day you can pick one up for just $240, a price that's $60 off the usual going rate. All you have to do to score the savings is clip the on-page coupon at Amazon before adding it to your cart. Note that there's no expiration date listed on this deal, which means it could come to an end at any moment. Keep that in mind if you want to bag this bargain.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.

This Tineco deal is a good one, but you can also check out our full roundup of the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.

