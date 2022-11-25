5 Black Friday Splurges: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$

Not every Black Friday deal is worth entertaining. Sure, the deal may be enticing, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or pawning off lower-quality products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.

Below we'll cover a few big-ticket items, like the TCL 6-Series Mini LED Smart TV or the HP Pavilion 13.3-inch Aero Laptop, that may not have huge, attractive deals, but are worth considering if you want something of top-tier quality.

David Carnoy/CNET You can always expect a few good deals on Apple products during Black Friday, and that includes a sale on AirPods. The AirPods Max are currently available for $450 ($100 off the regular $550 price) on Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. It's not the lowest deal we've seen -- during Labor Day, they were $430 -- but if you are planning to gift the AirPods Max and need them before the end of the holidays, this is a pretty good deal to take advantage of. Read our Apple AirPods Max review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Max (Gray)

Josh Goldman/CNET It's OK to want a laptop that's compact and lightweight and offers strong processing performance (especially for gaming), long battery life (in case you're always on-the-go) and a bright, colorful display (so that movies will always look great). The HP Pavilion 13.3-inch Aero Laptop offers all of that and more. Despite its size, you'll still find USB and HDMI ports on the Aero that are usually missing on other similar laptops. You can currently get it for $480 (down from $800) directly from HP.

Josh Goldman/CNET The iPad may be the most popular tablet, but if you're not thoroughly invested in the Apple ecosystem, it may not be of interest for you. And fortunately, there are a variety of premium tablets for you to choose from that aren't Apple. That includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, a tablet that could almost be a laptop, featuring a stunning 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate to give you smoother visuals for gaming and streaming. CNET's Joshua Goldman even says "The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is essentially the Android equivalent to Apple's iPad Pro." You're receiving price alerts for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Rose Gold, 128GB)