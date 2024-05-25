This 24,000-mAh Anker Power Bank Is Down to $110 ($90 With Prime) in This Amazon Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day deals are here, and they're not just about the expensive electronics. Affordable portable power banks are even more affordable right now, including this Anker 737 Power Bank, which is down to $110 on Amazon. There's a special price for Prime subscribers, but even if you don't have a subscription you can start a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to get this power bank for just $90. The Anker 737 Power Bank is a great option thanks to its large capacity and LCD display, and this deal brings a compelling price for a product that can charge just about everything wherever you might be.

The Anker 737 has a 24,000-mAh battery capacity and a 140-watt two-way fast charging. It can charge up to three devices at once, via its USB-A port and two USB-C ports. It also has a digital display that gives you the output and input power of each port, as well as the remaining battery percentage and the estimated time remaining before it needs to recharge. No more trying to decipher little LED lights.

There's technically a newer version of this power bank available, but it's going for $125 right now, so this is likely a better option for budget-conscious buyers. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. Given the fact this is now the older model, it's always possible it could just disappear from sale entirely, too.

And be sure to check out the latest Memorial Day phone deals and laptop deals if you're ready to update your current device, so you can hold onto more of your cash.