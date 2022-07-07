Tom Brady Reveals The 'Coolest Thing Ever' About His Tesla

Longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a pretty stunning car collection. To no one's surprise, it includes such names as Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bugatti and Rolls Royce. But on Wednesday, Brady appeared on Ford CEO Jim Farley's new podcast Drive and talked about two very different vehicles in his garage.

Even though gas prices certainly aren't cutting into Brady's budget in the same way they are that of regular drivers, he still loves one thing about his Tesla Model S above all else.

"Not having to go to the gas station is just the coolest thing ever," Brady said of the car, which he bought in 2019. He also appreciates the environmental impact of Ford moving in to the world of electric vehicles, he said, adding, "It creates some consciousness to what we're doing in the world."

Many of Brady's vehicles are still the old standard gas variety. Naturally, since he was on a Ford podcast, he praised another Ford product, the F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

"I love the fact that I have the Raptor and I can drive it, but I also love the fact that I'll have an EV, too," he said.

Brady also said that his first car was a cream-colored 1967 Dodge Dart that he bought for $500 (£415, AU$731) from one of his older sisters.

"When the temperature dropped below 50 [degrees Fahrenheit, 10 Celsius], it was 50-50 if [the car] would start or not," Brady said.

But he still loved the car.

"I treated it like it was a Ferrari, because it was mine, and it was really the first time I had something like that," he said.