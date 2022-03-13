Best Tom Brady Memes and Jokes: Happy Unretirement Day

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady's always been a hot topic for memes, whether he's wearing a giant puffy coat or taking a wobbly walk at a Super Bowl victory parade. When Brady announced his retirement after the 2021 NFL season, it seemed like the Brady social buzz might finally be benched. But then, on Sunday, Brady announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a Super party broke out on all social platforms.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Many Brady memes and jokes centered on the dismay other NFL teams might feel, as the always-tough-to-beat QB puts on his cleats one more time.

NFL teams seeing that Tom Brady is coming out of retirement pic.twitter.com/m7pUZuK2LT — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 13, 2022

Live look at the rest of the NFL



pic.twitter.com/qxj8ODX4q8 — Sinai  (@SinaiNot) March 13, 2022

Not everyone wanted Brady back.

Everybody to Tom Brady right now… pic.twitter.com/FQC5i8xJQl — Savage Sports MMZ (@SavageSportsMMZ) March 13, 2022

But others really, really did. "God delivering to sports talk radio hosts," read one tweet.

God delivering to sports talk radio hosts pic.twitter.com/DrE3mExVOf — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 13, 2022

Some imagined Brady, who'll turn 45 on Aug. 3, walking back into a league full of youngsters.

Tom Brady walking back into the Bucs locker room pic.twitter.com/HVBB4KbFX2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2022

And others envisioned Brady getting tired of family time.

TOM BRADY’S KIDS: daddy, isn’t watching Encanto again better than getting pummeled into the turf by Aaron Donald?

TOM BRADY: https://t.co/jiPeKvFYMf — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) March 13, 2022

“You said you wanted to retire to spend more time with your family”



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/TxumgGJ8Jg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2022

Some suggested that Brady just couldn't let other news stories grab the buzz he once held. One tweet read, "Not now Tom Brady, we're filling out our (NCAA tournament) brackets."

Not now Tom Brady, we're filling out our brackets — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) March 13, 2022

Brady knockin March Madness outta the top sports story like pic.twitter.com/FTJoLbdHXV — Ken Harris (@kensgotbs) March 13, 2022

I agree with Tom Brady, this war was getting a little too much attention — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) March 13, 2022

Others thought maybe he wanted the accolades of retiring without actually doing so. "Tom Brady faking his retirement to hear all the nice things people have to say about him is big Leo energy," wrote one person.

tom brady faking his retirement to hear all the nice things people have to say about him is big leo energy — ziwe (@ziwe) March 13, 2022

And some just delivered some touchdown-scoring humor at Brady's expense.

"I am also not retiring from whatever it is that I do," wrote author and journalist Dave Itzkoff.

I am also not retiring from whatever it is that I do — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady's retirement be like ... pic.twitter.com/8bchvx3AKA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2022

Brady fans, let's hope he hasn't thrown away the puffy coat, because there's a whole new season of GOAT memes coming our way.