Best Tom Brady Memes and Jokes: Happy Unretirement Day

Tom Brady's always been a hot topic for memes, whether he's wearing a giant puffy coat or taking a wobbly walk at a Super Bowl victory parade. When Brady announced his retirement after the 2021 NFL season, it seemed like the Brady social buzz might finally be benched. But then, on Sunday, Brady announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a Super party broke out on all social platforms.
"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."
Many Brady memes and jokes centered on the dismay other NFL teams might feel, as the always-tough-to-beat QB puts on his cleats one more time.
Not everyone wanted Brady back.
But others really, really did. "God delivering to sports talk radio hosts," read one tweet.
Some imagined Brady, who'll turn 45 on Aug. 3, walking back into a league full of youngsters.
And others envisioned Brady getting tired of family time.
Some suggested that Brady just couldn't let other news stories grab the buzz he once held. One tweet read, "Not now Tom Brady, we're filling out our (NCAA tournament) brackets."
Others thought maybe he wanted the accolades of retiring without actually doing so. "Tom Brady faking his retirement to hear all the nice things people have to say about him is big Leo energy," wrote one person.
And some just delivered some touchdown-scoring humor at Brady's expense.
"I am also not retiring from whatever it is that I do," wrote author and journalist Dave Itzkoff.
Brady fans, let's hope he hasn't thrown away the puffy coat, because there's a whole new season of GOAT memes coming our way.