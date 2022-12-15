Taco Bell Introduces 2 New Kinds of Mexican Pizza

Just months after bringing back the popular Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is trying out two new varieties of the cross-cultural dish.

Starting Dec. 22, the fast-food chain will start testing the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza in Taco Bells in Oklahoma City. The spicy flatbread features nacho cheese and pickled jalapeno slices on top of a traditional Mexican Pizza -- two crispy tortilla shells stuffed with seasoned beef and refried beans and covered with pizza sauce, tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.

Some 450 miles away, Taco Bell customers in Omaha, Nebraska, can try the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza, which adds a third shell and extra servings of beans and beef to the pizza.



Either pizza can be purchased a la carte or as part of a combo meal with two tacos and a large soda.

Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza sells for between $4.99 and $5.49, depending on the location. But if you aren't in the Oklahoma City area, The Takeout reported, you can make your own by requesting jalapeño peppers and a side of nacho cheese sauce for your regular Mexican Pizza. (Customizing your own will cost a bit more than $6, though.)



The Mexican Pizza disappeared from Taco Bell in November 2020 due to pandemic-related ingredient shortages. It returned to the menu to great fanfare this May. Within weeks, though, Taco Bell was selling seven times as many pizzas as it expected and had to pull the item again until ingredient supplies could be shored up.

The Mexican Pizza returned to the menu permanently in September.

Like other fast-food chains, Taco Bell frequently tests new menu items and variations: In November, Taco Bell introduced 7-Layer Nacho Fries nationwide and tested Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries in Sacramento, California.



In a press release this week, the company said fans should "keep watching for more slices of Mexican Pizza news to kick off 2023."



