Taco Bell Concept Store Opens With Four-Lane Drive-Thru

Taco Bell has launched what it's calling a "revolutionary restaurant concept," opening a store Tuesday with four drive-thru lanes in an effort to serve customers faster. The fast food chain said it aims to provide a 2-minute or less drive-thru experience.

The Taco Bell Defy restaurant, located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, also has a vertical lift that transports food items from the kitchen to customers.

The restaurant will also have digital check-in screens for customers with mobile order QR codes, a digital menu, and two-way audio and video for ordering at the store. The four drive-thru lanes will be dedicated to mobile orders, delivery drivers and traditional drive-thru.

You can see more of the new store in the video below.

Dare to Defy. Meet the Taco Bell of the future. pic.twitter.com/6UZcffWgGa — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2022

Taco Bell has previously worked to improve drive-thru times by GPS tracking cars that order via mobile app.