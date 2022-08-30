Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back

Starbucks' revered seasonal beverage, the pumpkin spice latte, has returned. The PSL is back Tuesday, just in time for the final long weekend of the summer, with Labor Day kicking off the beginning of fall season.

It's the 19th season of the PSL, which mixes espresso with real pumpkin and flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

The pumpkin cream cold brew is also back for the fourth year. Starbucks is slightly changing the recipe for its apple crisp macchiato, which debuted last year. It's now made with oat milk and blonde espresso.

Other fall offerings include the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone, an owl cake pop and a new line of cups and mugs.