So long, pumpkin spice latte. Try making this frothy, cold foam iced coffee at home

Summer may be fading fast but for the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte drinkers out there, the happy medium could just be a new coffee drink with all the autumn flair of a pumpkin spice latte that won't cause you to break into a sweat. Meet pumpkin cold foam iced coffee, the frothy, spiced and caffeinated concoction you need in your life.

Pumpkin cold foam iced coffee is creamy, icy and ready for its fall closeup. They that can be found at Starbucks, but it's easy as (pumpkin) pie to make at home and will cost you a whole lot less. All you really need to do is make a batch of the foam -- which takes no more than 10 minutes -- and then you can have quick and easy pumpkin cold foam iced coffees all week. Or just spoon some over vanilla ice cream and let the good times roll.

The only ingredients you might have trouble finding are and . But as we roll through September and into pie season, most stores should be stocking up on both.

What's in a pumpkin cream cold foam coffee?

This foamy, fall coffee drink starts with cold brew or iced coffee, which is topped with a healthy heaping of a sweet pumpkin whipped cream made from pumpkin puree, condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice and heavy cream. Once it's atop the coffee you can let the creamy foam drip down into the coffee slowly (and beautifully), shake it all in a cocktail shaker or mix with a spoon to incorporate.

So now you're probably wondering how to make this fluffy iced coffee. Most of the recipes I found were on the sweet side, but you can easily cut down on the sugar by using less condensed milk or an unsweetened version. I fine-tuned a popular recipe for this slightly-less-sweet-but-still-plenty-sweet version of Starbucks' pumpkin cold foam iced coffee. It's as good as it looks and a perfect 3 p.m. pick-me-up with a little September smack to it.

One more thing to love about the pumpkin cold foam: While there is some sugar, there are no artificial ingredients, and the base of the flavor comes from real pumpkin and fall-friendly spices. You could also replace the whipped cream for nut-based dairy creamer but know that you won't get a proper, fluffy whipped cream topping if you do.

Ingredients and recipe for pumpkin cold foam iced coffee

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 cups cold brew or other iced coffee

Directions:

1. For the pumpkin foam, whisk together the whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Add in the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice and whisk until smooth. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

2. Build a cold brew or iced coffee in a glass with ice but leave half of an inch at the top for foam.

3. Whip about a half a cup of the foam mixture in a personal blender or in a bowl with a milk frother until light and airy.

4. Scoop pumpkin foam atop your iced coffee or cold brew and sprinkle some remaining pumpkin spice on top.

5. Wave hello to fall and enjoy.

Is Starbucks' pumpkin cream cold foam iced coffee good?

I'm not usually too hyped on baking spices finding their way into nonbaked goods, but I really liked this. I cut down on the sweetened milk and went easy on the pumpkin pie spice, which allowed the actual pumpkin puree to shine through in the foam. I found myself sneaking tiny spoonfuls of the foam out of the bowl in the fridge even after my coffee was gone. I imagine it would go great over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. In fact, I may have to pick some up later today and find out.

