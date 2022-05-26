Star Wars Celebration 2022: Best Products You Can Buy From Home

May the Fourth was only a few weeks ago, but with something as awesome as Star Wars, it's worth celebrating more than once a year. Star Wars Celebration 2022 is about to be underway in Anaheim, but you don't have to travel to the sunny California city to get some cool merch. Yes, there are some items like action figures that will initially be exclusive to Star Wars Celebration attendees, but a number of retailers have special offerings that you can order from the comfort of your home.

So that you don't have to scour the internet yourself, we've rounded up some of the coolest items available for Star Wars Celebration 2022, things like tees, Hawaiian shirts, watches and toys. We'll continue to update this page as more retailers release new Star Wars-themed products throughout the event. Be sure to check back often, so you don't miss out.

RSVLTS From tees and Hawaiian shirts to shorts and drink cozies, RSVLTS has a varied selection of items available for Star Wars Celebration this year. There are a number of great Hawaiian shirts that feature patterns of pretty much everything from the original trilogy, including Wookiees and Boba Fett's Christmas special debut. A number of the shirts also have a matching pair of shorts you can buy separately. The Hawaiian shirts are available for $70 each, while the shorts and tees are $65 and $32 respectively. And if you want something to keep your drinks cold, the cozies are $6 each.

Jenmarie To coincide with the show, JediKaylin.com will have a special assortment of Obi-Wan Kenobi merch that goes live at 3 p.m. PT on May 27. We don't know exactly what will be available, but Star Wars blogger Jenmarie has teased the upcoming merch drop with a T-shirt that features an iconic line spoken by Kenobi in the series The Clone Wars. When the items go on sale, you'll also be able to use code JENMARIE10 for 10% off your order.

Jazwares Jazwares announced a new line of miniature toy ships from a galaxy far, far away. The first is Darth Vader's TIE Advanced fighter. The ship measures 5 inches long, while its Sith Lord pilot stands 1 inch tall. Thankfully for Vader, he can hide his short stature by jumping into the cockpit.

Jazwares The Mandalorian's Razor Crest ship is also available in micro form. Mando's bounty-hunting cruiser measures 7 inches long and features an opening cockpit, rear boarding ramp and carbonite freezing chamber for those pesky bounties. It comes with 1-inch articulated figures of Mando, Greef Karga and Grogu.

Jazwares What line of Star Wars ships would be complete without the Millennium Falcon? The Micro Galaxy Squadron version comes with 1-inch tall figures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi.