NBA Draft 2023: Start Time, Draft Order and How to Watch, Stream Tonight From Anywhere

The Spurs will make Victor Wembanyama the first pick, but what will happen after that? Your NBA draft questions will get answers this evening.

Matt Elliott
Matt Elliott
6 min read
The only sure thing in the 2023 NBA draft is that 7-foot-4-inch French sensation Victor Wembanyama will be the top overall pick and begin his NBA career in San Antonio. It gets murky after that. Will forward Brandon Miller from Alabama or guard Scoot Henderson from the G League be the next pick? Where will twins Amen and Ausar Thompson from the Overtime Elite league end up? Will we see draft-day trades that put Zion Williamson or Damian Lillard on the move? Answers are forthcoming.

The NBA draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's how you can watch all the picks without cable wherever you are in the world.

Victor Wembanyama playing basketball

Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the first pick of the 2023 NBA draft.

 Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

When is the NBA draft?

The NBA draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 22. It starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and comprises two rounds with 30 picks in the first round and 28 picks in the second.

What is the draft order?

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the 14 lottery picks shape up:

1. San Antonio Spurs
2. Charlotte Hornets
3. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Houston Rockets
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Orlando Magic
7. Indiana Pacers
8. Washington Wizards
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Toronto Raptors
14. New Orleans Pelicans

The full draft board can be found on NBA.com.

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The first round of the draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be shown on ESPN only.

Livestream the draft in the US

You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN or an ESPN Plus account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the NBA Draft with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ABC and ESPN.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the first round of the draft on ABC on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV. 

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV

Carries ABC and ESPN for $55 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and you can watch both ABC and ESPN with the $55-a-month Orange and Blue plan. Sling, however, offers ABC only in a few select markets.

Read our Sling TV review.

hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ABC and ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ABC and ESPN for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks, including ABC, are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries ABC and ESPN for $75 a month

Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our Fubo review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC and ESPN for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

How to watch the NBA draft from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the NBA draft locally, you may need a different way to watch it -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the draft. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the NBA draft in the UK

Hoop fans in the UK can watch the draft live on Sky Sports. The NBA draft will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Main Event channel. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. BST on Friday, June 23.

Now

Watch the NBA draft in the UK for £12

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the NBA draft on Sky Sports Main Event channel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 or sign up for a monthly plan from £21 per month for the first six months (and £35 a month after that).

Livestream the NBA draft in Canada

Canadian basketball fans can watch the draft on TSN4 with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

TSN Plus

Watch the NBA draft in Canada for CA$20

The NBA draft will be broadcast in Canada on TSN4, which you can watch with the TSN Plus streaming service. It costs CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

Livestream the NBA draft in Australia

The NBA draft can be watched Down Under on ESPN via streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the NBA draft in Australia for AU$25

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. 

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

Quick tips for streaming the NBA draft using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the NBA draft may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.