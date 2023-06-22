NBA Draft 2023: Start Time, Draft Order and How to Watch, Stream Tonight From Anywhere

The only sure thing in the 2023 NBA draft is that 7-foot-4-inch French sensation Victor Wembanyama will be the top overall pick and begin his NBA career in San Antonio. It gets murky after that. Will forward Brandon Miller from Alabama or guard Scoot Henderson from the G League be the next pick? Where will twins Amen and Ausar Thompson from the Overtime Elite league end up? Will we see draft-day trades that put Zion Williamson or Damian Lillard on the move? Answers are forthcoming.

The NBA draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's how you can watch all the picks without cable wherever you are in the world.

Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the first pick of the 2023 NBA draft. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

When is the NBA draft? The NBA draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 22. It starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and comprises two rounds with 30 picks in the first round and 28 picks in the second.

What is the draft order? The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the 14 lottery picks shape up: 1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans The full draft board can be found on NBA.com.

How can I watch the draft on TV? The first round of the draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be shown on ESPN only.

Livestream the draft in the US

You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN or an ESPN Plus account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the NBA Draft with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ABC and ESPN.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the first round of the draft on ABC on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

How to watch the NBA draft from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the NBA draft locally, you may need a different way to watch it -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the draft. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the NBA draft in the UK

Hoop fans in the UK can watch the draft live on Sky Sports. The NBA draft will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Main Event channel. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. BST on Friday, June 23.

Now Watch the NBA draft in the UK for £12 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the NBA draft on Sky Sports Main Event channel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 or sign up for a monthly plan from £21 per month for the first six months (and £35 a month after that). See at Now

Livestream the NBA draft in Canada

Canadian basketball fans can watch the draft on TSN4 with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

TSN Plus Watch the NBA draft in Canada for CA$20 The NBA draft will be broadcast in Canada on TSN4, which you can watch with the TSN Plus streaming service. It costs CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Livestream the NBA draft in Australia

The NBA draft can be watched Down Under on ESPN via streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the NBA draft in Australia for AU$25 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the NBA draft using a VPN