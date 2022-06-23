NBA Draft 2022: Start Time, Draft Order and How to Watch Without Cable on ABC or ESPN

The Orlando Magic have the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and appear to be deciding between Jabari Smith, the 6-foot-10-inch forward from Auburn, and Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot string bean from Gonzaga. The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely select whichever the Magic don't choose with the second pick. At three, the Houston Rockets are expected to pick power forward Paolo Banchero from Duke. The draft starts to become more of a mystery with the Sacramento Kings and the fourth pick, and draft-day trades could certainly reshuffle the top three picks.

The NBA Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's how you can watch all the picks without cable.

David Dow/NBAE/Getty Images

When is the draft?

The NBA Draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, tonight, Thursday, June 23. It starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and comprises two rounds of 30 picks each.

What is the draft order?

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the first 15 picks shape up:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

Five teams -- the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz -- have no picks in the 2022 draft and won't be able to make any selections barring a trade. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets each have three first-round picks, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have three second-round picks to go with their lone first-round pick.

The full draft board can be found on NBA.com.

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The first round of the draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be shown on ESPN only.

How can I stream the draft online?

You can livestream the draft on or the , but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN or an ESPN Plus account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the NBA Draft with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and all but Sling TV offer ABC.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the first round of the draft on ABC on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks, including ABC, are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's basic Pro plan costs $70 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.