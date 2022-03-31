Nintendo's New Switch Sports Trailer Teases 16-Player 'Survival Bowling'

Nintendo

A new Nintendo video out Wednesday walks us through more Switch Sports gameplay, and any ill will I was still holding against the Wii Sports sequel for abandoning baseball vanished at the mention of something called "survival bowling," which lets you face off with 15 other adversaries at the same time to determine the ultimate knocker of pins.

Nintendo initially announced its incarnation of Wii Sports for the Nintendo Switch last month. The game will include six sports: volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, tennis, and "chambara," which lets players test their swordplay skills. In some ways, Switch Sports clearly channels its 2006 predecessor -- tennis and bowling, for instance, will jog the memories of those used to playing the Wii Sports versions. But bowling gets some twists, and the new sports will obviously veer into unfamiliar territory.

Among the cool stuff the trailer divulged is "super-charged spikes" in volleyball. The feature echoes the friendship-testing power serves in Wii Sports tennis, and in general, seems like a lot of fun. There's also "survival bowling," where 16 players chosen at random will all bowl at once during online play. Players bowl through several rounds until a winner is determined. The five and a half minute clip also displays obstacles on bowling lanes. But the real question is -- will Nintendo still make Mii spectators amusingly cry out in fear when we throw the ball in the wrong direction?

Switch Sports arrives April 29. The digital version is $40 and the physical one, which includes a leg strap for soccer, is $50. Here are some more things that stand out from the new Wii Sports trailer. I've noticed other gameplay videos have been floating around the internet for a little while, but this is the first time I've seen Nintendo break down Switch Sports for us.