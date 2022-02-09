Wii Sports is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

It may be a technicality, but Wii Sports is one of the highest selling games of all time. Because it came packaged with the Wii, it was a beloved tech demo played by over 80 million people. Now it's coming to the Switch on April 29.

Wii Sports for Switch was announced Wednesday during the Nintendo Direct presentation. It'll feature the two sports from the original, in tennis and bowling, as well as four new ones: Soccer, badminton, volleyball and chambara (fencing). It'll come with a leg strap which will be used for the soccer, the second such time the leg strap idea has been tried, after Ring Fit.

The game will grow in the fall, as Nintendo said it'll be adding golf to the package. There'll be an on online beta test for the game on February 18-20, available to Nintendo Online subscribers.