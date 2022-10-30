Halloween Deals and Freebies at Burger King, Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins and More

Halloween weekend is upon us. Even if you're too old for trick-or-treating (as if such a thing were possible), you can still grab ghoulishly good discounts and giveaways from some of your favorite quick-service eateries.

Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't actually become a custom in the US until the 1930s. Today, though, Americans eat nearly 600 million pounds of candy during the spooky season.

Think about that as you enjoy Halloween discounts from Baskin-Robbins, Chili's, Krispy Kreme, McDonald's and many more.



For more holiday discounts, check out all the National Pizza Month deals in October.

Auntie Anne's

Because October is also National Pretzel Month (how many foods can we cram into one month?), Auntie Anne's is offering free delivery with any purchase of $15 or more.

The deal is good from Oct. 22 to 31 for Pretzel Perks members who order on the Pretzel Perks App or at Auntieanne.com.

Applebee's

Applebee's

All through October, Applebee's is offering $6 Spooky Sips cocktails: The Tipsy Zombie (Bacardi Superior rum mixed with passionfruit, pineapple, cherry, lime juice and melon liqueur and topped with a gummy brain) and Dracula's Juice (a heady combination of a Patron Silver margarita and a Bacardi Superior daiquiri).

Baked by Melissa

Baked By Melissa

Through Nov. 2., Baked by Melissa is serving up a bevy of bite-sized Halloween cupcakes: Spooky Tie-Dye, Chocolate Caramel Cookie, Black and White, Green Eyed Monster, Chocolate Marshmallow and Bear-ied Alive (topped with Oreo crumbles and a gummy bear).



Order a 50-pack by Oct. 31 and get a free Boo Crew six-pack.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

The Baskin-Robbins flavor of the month for October is Spicy 'n Spooky, a combination of white chocolate, ghost pepper and black dark chocolate ice cream blended with spicy blood orange flakes.

The home of the 31 flavors happens to offer a discount on the 31st of every month that has 31 days: On Halloween, get 31% off a scoop of Spicy 'n Spooky -- or any flavor you like.

Boston Market

From Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, Boston Market is offering double Rotisserie Rewards Points and $10 off any family meal.

Burger King

Burger King

Through Oct. 31, Burger King is resurrecting its Ghost Pepper Whopper -- served with jalapenos, queso, bacon and ghost-pepper cheese on a toasted orange-and-black sesame seed bun.

Royal Perks rewards members can use the Ghost Detector in the BK App to get two Ghost Pepper Whoppers and a small order of fries for $10.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is all treats and no tricks for Halloween, with a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup chocolate cheesecake or Hershey's chocolate-bar cheesecake with an online take-out or delivery order of $40 or more with the promo code TREAT22.



The offer is only good until Oct. 28.

Chili's

Chili's

Chili's margarita of the month for October is the Fang-Tastic 'Rita (Lunazul Blanco tequila mixed with triple sec, fresh sour mix and blood-orange syrup and topped with a pair of black fangs), available for $6.

Chipotle

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Chipotle is bringing back "Boorito," its in-person Halloween promotion: Chipotle Rewards members can visit a Chipotle in costume on Halloween night (from 3 p.m. to close) and get an entree for just $6.



You can also enter to win a free burrito every week for a year with Chipotle's BooReal Sweepstakes: Take a photo or video in your costume using the BeReal app and post it on Instagram stories by tagging @chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes. Ten winners will be selected from the entrants.

"After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween," Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese has brought back its Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza as part of its Halloween Boo-tacular menu. The pie, available through Halloween for $16.49, is shaped like a jack o'lantern -- it's not actually pumpkin-flavored.



Plus, customers get an addition 30 minutes of gameplay with each purchase of 60 minutes through Oct. 31. Plus, kids in costume get 10 free Play Points with any games purchase.

Del Taco

Del Taco

The popular Mexican food chain is celebrating Tacoberfest with daily deals all month long for Del Taco Del Yeah Rewards members.

On Oct. 31 get a free carne asada stuffed quesadilla taco with any purchase of $3 or more.

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Dunkin' has brought back its Halloween collection for 2022, including the Spider Donut, a yeast donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate Munchkins donut hole, and the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, a pumpkin-shaped donut filled with vanilla-butter cream and topped with orange icing and a Jack-o'-lantern grin.

Wash it down with a Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, a peanut butter cup swirl blended with espresso.



Dunkin' Rewards members get free treats this month, including a 10-count order of Munchkins or Bagel Minis with the purchase of a medium or larger beverage through Oct. 31.



And earn an extra 100 Dunkin' Rewards points when you order ahead on Mondays, including Halloween day.

Ghost Tequila

Ghost Tequila is offering grown-ups a chance to win free tequila for a year: Recount your spookiest ghost sighting on social media, tagging @ghosttequila on Instagram or @perfectly_spicy on TikTok, and use #spicyghostsightings.

One lucky grand prize winner will be awarded a $1,000 prepaid debit card, with runners-up getting $300 gift cards.

Haagen Dazs

Visit a Haagen Dazs shop in costume on Halloween and get a free mini ice cream cone or cup.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Hot Dog on a Stick

With Hot Dog on a Stick's "Stick or Treat" promotion, turkey dogs and veggie dogs are just $1 from Oct. 28 to 31, whether you order online or in the store.

IHOP

IHOP

Kids 12 and under get a free order of Scary Face pancakes -- topped with Oreo cookies, whipped cream and candy corn -- with the purchase of an adult entree.



This offer is good from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies' fall collection includes Halloween-inspired treats like the Double Trouble cookie, chock-full of Reese's Pieces and Hershey's chocolate chips, and the Glampire Loaded Brownie, made with chocolate chips, red-velvet cookie butter and spooky sprinkles.

Plus, anyone who visits an Insomnia Cookies location in costume between Oct. 27 and 31 gets a free cookie.

Jamba

Through Oct. 31, Jamba Rewards members can enjoy a half-price smoothie with the purchase of one at full price.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box's Monster Taco is only available through Oct. 31. Get two oversized tacos topped with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce, for just $3.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's Haunted House Collection has arrived in time for Halloween.

Spooky Spider Doughnut . A glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, spiderweb icing and a spider sugar piece.

. A glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, spiderweb icing and a spider sugar piece. Scaredy Cat Doughnut . A cream-filled doughnut dipped in purple icing, decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing and topped with a cat chocolate piece.

. A cream-filled doughnut dipped in purple icing, decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing and topped with a cat chocolate piece. Boo Batter Doughnut . A cake doughnut topped with neon-green icing, buttercream, sugar sprinkles and a ghost sugar piece.

. A cake doughnut topped with neon-green icing, buttercream, sugar sprinkles and a ghost sugar piece. Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut. A glazed doughnut with neon-orange icing, topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

Plus, every Saturday in October, get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. And people who come into a Krispy Kreme location on Halloween wearing a costume get a free doughnut of their choice.

McDonald's

McDonald's

McDonald's has brought back its Boo Buckets, Halloween-themed pails that come free with the purchase of a Happy Meal. There are three varieties: a white ghost, orange pumpkin and green witch, aka McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin, respectively.

The Boo Bucket replaces the traditional toy prize in a Happy Meal. It debuted in 1986 and last haunted McDonald's in 2016, when it had an It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown theme.



Happy Meal prices vary depending on location and food choice, though they typically retail for between $5 and $7.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli

Who needs candy? From Oct. 29 to 31, McAlister's Deli Loyalty Members can get two free kids meals with the purchase of a regularly priced entree. Kids meals are available for children 12 and under.

The offer is good at all of McAlister's 500-plus locations, or you can order online using the rewards code HALLOWEEN22.



Moe's Southwest Grill

Halloween is on a Monday this year. That's fortunate because Moe's burritos and bowls typically start at $9 or $10. But on Moe's Mondays, they begin at $7.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is getting painfully punny for Halloween with a BOGO -- or rather "Boo-Go"-- deal on Oct. 31: Rewards members can buy any regular-price entree and get a small entree for free.

On the Border

Halloween weekend, Kids eat free at On the Border: Get a complimentary kid's meal from Oct. 28 to 31 with the purchase of a regular entree when you use promo code FREEKIDS.

Papa Gino's

Papa Gino's

Papa Gino's is also bringing back its Jack-O'-Lantern pizza, available from Oct. 29 to 31 for $18.84.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns

Another pizza chain, another jack-o'-lantern pizza. This time it's Papa Johns serving a thin-crust pie topped with cheese, pepperoni and olive eyes.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy

Papa Murphy's Jack-O Pizza -- a Jack-0-Lantern-shape pie topped with red sauce, mozzarella and a pepperoni-and-olive "face" -- is available through Oct. 31.

Pieology

Buy one custom Pieology pizza at full price on Oct. 31 and get a second one for 50% off. Choose from four crusts -- thin, pierise (thick), cauliflower or gluten-free -- and a myriad of sauces, toppings, meats and after-bakes.

This deal is available for dine-in only.

Qdoba

On Oct. 31, Qdoba is offering a BOGO treat for rewards members: Order any entree and get a second one free.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

On Halloween, Rubio's Rewards members can get any burrito for just $7.99 using the Rubio's app or by scanning their phone at the register.

Rubio's operates more than 150 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven

Halloween is the second-highest day for pizza sales at 7-Eleven. So, on Oct. 31, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can buy any large pizza and get another one free.



Can't wait till then? On Oct. 29 and 30, large pizzas are just $5 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Slice

Gold Belly

Halloween isn't just about candy -- it's about pizza, too. Slice, the ordering app connected to more than 18,000 independent pizzerias nationwide, is offering $5 off any takeout order of $20 or more on Halloween when you use the promo code TRICKORTAKEOUT.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic

Sonic is bringing back 50-cent corn dogs for Halloween. Plus, bring your puppy and it'll enjoy a free Wag Cup whipped topping treat with any purchase on the Sonic app.

Subway

Weekends in October, Subway is offering $1 off its new soup menu -- homestyle chicken noodle, broccoli cheddar and loaded baked potato.

TGI Friday's

TGI Friday's

Feeding a whole mess of monsters? From Oct. 28 through 31, party platters and family meals are 25% off when you order online at TGIFridays.com or takeout using code SPOOKY25.

And after 5 pm on Halloween, boneless and traditional wings are just 50 cents each when you dine in.

Tim Hortons

Just in time for Halloween, Tim Hortons has launched its Red Velvet Cream Cold Brew, iced cold brew coffee with red velvet syrup and cream, topped with red velvet cold foam. Available for a limited time.

Wendy's

On Halloween week, Wendy's has a bevy of deals. On Sunday, Oct. 30, its BOGO Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Then, on Oct. 31, score a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any full price purchase.

Plus, if you buya $1 Boo! Book -- which includes five vouchers for free Jr. Frostys -- a portion of proceeds benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's

Zaxby's is offering customers a BOGO "boo-neless" wings deal on Oct. 31. (Yes, we groaned, too.) Order a Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal -- five chicken tenders tossed in your choice of nine different sauces and served with crinkle fries, Texas toast and ranch sauce -- through the Zaxby's app and get a second order free.

For more ways to celebrate the spooky season, check out the best Halloween gifts for 2022 and seven ways to turn your home into a haunted house with Google Home.