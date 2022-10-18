The Best Gifts You Can Only Find at Halloween

Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, which means there's not much time left to buy some great gifts for the spooky season lovers in your life. While gifts may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Halloween, there are so many great items out there that would only make sense to give during this time of year.

From spooky treats to pumpkin carving sets, I've compiled a list of the best gifts you can only get during Halloween.

Disney This is a personal favorite. Loungefly bags are the perfect gift for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans. These quality bags come in various designs so you can showcase your love for Halloween. If you're looking for something truly spooky, I would recommend the classic Haunted Mansion bag.

Funko Commemorate your favorite Halloween with these figures. There are a variety of characters from your favorite shows and movies. From Marvel characters to the Addams Family, there's a Funko Pop for everyone. This Halloween, Funko is collaborating with FreeForm during FreeForm's "31 Nights of Halloween" event and it'll sell special Halloween Pops all month long. If you want these limited-edition figures, you'll need to grab them before it's too late.

Dylan's Candy Bar Craving something sweet but a little too old to go trick-or-treating? Dylan's Candy Shop sells the perfect Halloween candy assortment. From pumpkin-shaped chocolates to ghost gummies, you'll find something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Chewy Don't forget about your furry friends this Halloween. The Chewy goody box includes an assortment of treats and toys your cat will love.

Build-A-Bear If you're searching for a small gift for your child, niece, nephew or grandchild, then this Pumpkin Glow bear by Build-A-Bear is what you need. The adorable orange bear glows in the dark and wears a shirt that says "Happy Halloween!" Send this bear to anyone in your life who may need a little more Halloween spirit.

Amazon Add some scare to your game nights this October with Halloween Charades. This version of the classic guessing game includes different Halloween movies and items that you can act out around the bonfire.

Amazon Get cozy this Halloween with a pair of spooky Halloween slippers. They're a snuggly way to get into the spooky season spirit while lounging at home.

Amazon Embrace the magic of Halloween by entering the world of Nine Arches. This game combines Tarot with truth or dare. Build your own adventure and experience the magical ending.

Amazon Every household should have a solid pumpkin-carving kit ready for fall festivities. This kit includes 13 tools you can use to carve the toughest of pumpkins.

Amazon If you're trying to find the right gift for your more artistically inclined friends, then this is it. Paint your own 3D wooden haunted house with this kit. While the description may say it's for kids, I can guarantee you everyone will enjoy this Halloween craft.