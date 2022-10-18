Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Culture

The Best Gifts You Can Only Find at Halloween

Searching for spooky season gifts? You've come to the right place. Here are the best gifts you can only give during Halloween.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina
3 min read
img-1231
CNET

Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, which means there's not much time left to buy some great gifts for the spooky season lovers in your life. While gifts may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Halloween, there are so many great items out there that would only make sense to give during this time of year. 

From spooky treats to pumpkin carving sets, I've compiled a list of the best gifts you can only get during Halloween. 
Disney

Loungefly bags

This is a personal favorite. Loungefly bags are the perfect gift for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans. These quality bags come in various designs so you can showcase your love for Halloween. If you're looking for something truly spooky, I would recommend the classic Haunted Mansion bag. 

$80 at Disney
Funko

Funko Pop figures

Commemorate your favorite Halloween with these figures. There are a variety of characters from your favorite shows and movies. From Marvel characters to the Addams Family, there's a Funko Pop for everyone. This Halloween, Funko is collaborating with FreeForm during FreeForm's "31 Nights of Halloween" event and it'll sell special Halloween Pops all month long. If you want these limited-edition figures, you'll need to grab them before it's too late.

See at Funko
Dylan's Candy Bar

Dylan's Candy Shop assorted candy box

Craving something sweet but a little too old to go trick-or-treating? Dylan's Candy Shop sells the perfect Halloween candy assortment. From pumpkin-shaped chocolates to ghost gummies, you'll find something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

$30 at Dylans Candy Bar
Chewy

Chewy Halloween cat goody box

Don't forget about your furry friends this Halloween. The Chewy goody box includes an assortment of treats and toys your cat will love. 

$19 at Chewy
Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Pumpkin Glow bear

If you're searching for a small gift for your child, niece, nephew or grandchild, then this Pumpkin Glow bear by Build-A-Bear is what you need. The adorable orange bear glows in the dark and wears a shirt that says "Happy Halloween!" Send this bear to anyone in your life who may need a little more Halloween spirit. 

$30 at Build-a-bear
Amazon

Halloween Charades

Add some scare to your game nights this October with Halloween Charades. This version of the classic guessing game includes different Halloween movies and items that you can act out around the bonfire. 

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

Halloween spooky slippers

Get cozy this Halloween with a pair of spooky Halloween slippers. They're a snuggly way to get into the spooky season spirit while lounging at home. 

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

Nine Arches

Embrace the magic of Halloween by entering the world of Nine Arches. This game combines Tarot with truth or dare. Build your own adventure and experience the magical ending.

$37 at Amazon
Amazon

Pumpkin carving kit

Every household should have a solid pumpkin-carving kit ready for fall festivities. This kit includes 13 tools you can use to carve the toughest of pumpkins. 

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

3D Haunted House painting kit

If you're trying to find the right gift for your more artistically inclined friends, then this is it. Paint your own 3D wooden haunted house with this kit. While the description may say it's for kids, I can guarantee you everyone will enjoy this Halloween craft.

$13 at Amazon
Hallmark

Halloween tote bag

Tote bags have been all the rage the past few years and they make a thoughtful gift for anyone in your life who needs a lightweight shopping bag. A Halloween-themed tote bag also makes for a great trick-or-treating bag. 

$8 at Hallmark