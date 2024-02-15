Perfect Gifts for Under $10

Looking for gifts for friends, family or that weird gift exchange at work, is hard. People have different tastes and, honestly, a lot of great options for gifts tend to be on the pricier side. Have no fear: The CNET team is here with a bunch of great gifts that are under $10.

We've tried to vary the list with something for everyone, including the kids in your life, your techie friends and the people who seem impossible to shop for. Here are our picks for some of the best gifts under $10 right now.

Luxury nail clipper kit with case: $8 When was the last time you actually replaced your tweezers or nail clippers? Odds are it's been far too long, and that makes this kit with a travel case a perfect gift. It comes with clippers for your hand and feet, and even a few facial care items. They are all matte black, and the case is black on the outside with a nice red interior. See at Amazon

Ry Crist/CNET Dash Mini waffle maker: $10 These mini waffle makers were all the rage a few years ago, but they haven't become any less useful now. The big difference is just that you can actually find them in stock. They make it easy to prepare waffles and tons of other things, are super easy to clean and don't take up much space. It's a win all around, really. Note that some colors are $10 at the links below, but other colors or patterns may be more. See at Target See at Amazon

Maxsoft scalp care brush: $8 Ever wish you could massage your head a little deeper in the shower without buying some big expensive device? This handheld option is a perfect way to do just that and it's so easy to use. I've been using this for over a year and love how it feels and works, and can pretty much guarantee that anyone else who tries it will feel the same way. $6 at Amazon

Death Star 3D illusion night light: $10 This LED light makes the Death Star glow in seven different colors, including a few shades of blue, green, red and white. It's only 8 inches tall and the base is just over 2 inches, making it easy to put just about anywhere (with power) that you want. See at Amazon

Nite Ize keychain multitool: $6 It's always better to be prepared than it is to be caught off-guard, and this multitool allows you to do just that. This carabiner clip has a built in bottle opener, box cutter, screwdriver, wrench and even a ruler. That's a whole lot of function out of something that's about 3 inches long and priced at under $6. If you're struggling to find a great gift for someone who has it all or want an affordable gift to buy for a few people, this may be the perfect option. $6 at Amazon

Hiware Hiware cocktail muddler and mixing spoon set: $7 This stainless steel cocktail kit is great for anyone looking to branch out from the same old boring beers and vodka sodas. The spoon features a twisted stem so you can stir drinks like a pro, and the muddler has a nylon head so don't have to worry about breaking or scratching your glasses. $7 at Amazon

Built Built 20-ounce tumbler: $10 Great for both hot and cold beverages, this stainless steel tumbler features a double-wall design to keep drinks at the optimal temperature for hours. And its design is slim enough to fit in most standard cupholders. It comes in over 20 cool colors and patterns, but some are already sold out, so grab yours while you can. $10 at Walmart

Laura Ashley Laura Ashley clog slippers: $10 You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't love a good pair of fuzzy slippers. These slip-ons from Laura Ashley come in tons of different colors and feature a memory foam midsole for serious comfort and extra support. See at Amazon