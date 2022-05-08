In many ways WrestleMania is the finale of the wrestling year, but in another sense it's the start of a new season. Most of the big WrestleMania matches were the beginning to feuds, not their ending. WrestleMania Backlash, then, is exactly what it sounds like: The sequel to several big bouts from WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins. AJ Styles versus Edge. Omos versus Bobby Lashley. Charlotte Flair versus Ronda Rousey.

Rhodes' match with Rollins was the best on either night of WrestleMania, so that's one worth getting excited over. Styles and Edge was good, but not the classic we know they're capable of. Hopefully they nail it this time around. The biggest rematch takes the WrestleMania clash between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, then adds an "I Quit" stipulation on top. To win the SmackDown Women's Championship, Rousey's going to have to make Flair utter those ignominious words.

The main event of the evening isn't a rematch, but rather charts a course to a revived rivalry. Raw Tag Champions RK-Bro will team with Drew McIntyre to take on the three-man team of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Champs The Usos. Surprisingly, none of the titles are on the line, but it points to a future Universal Championship match between Reigns and McIntyre.

Start times

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place at Providence, Rhode Island's Dunkin' Donuts Center on May 8. For those without a live ticket, both nights start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the shows start at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, WrestleMania Backlash begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

SmackDown Women's Championship I Quit match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

AJ Styles vs. Edge.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WrestleMania Backlash. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch WrestleMania Backlash on the WWE Network as usual.