WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Steve Austin Returns, Full Recap and Ratings

Ronda Rousey has lost at WrestleMania for the second time. After an intense match, Charlotte hit a Big Boot on Ronda Rousey to get the win.

The story is that Rousey technically beat Charlotte twice beforehand. First, she landed a Piper's Pit and the ref counted to 3, but rescinded the call after he noticed Charlotte had her foot on the ropes. Later, Charlotte had inadvertently speared the referee and, with the ref down, Rousey locked Charlotte in an armbar and got the tap.

The referee didn't see it, and Rousey broke the hold to go wake the ref up. While she was distracted, Charlotte surprised her with the Big Boot for the win.

I really enjoyed the action here. Rousey looked sloppy when she returned at the Royal Rumble, but she did great tonight. Her slams and Judo throws are convincing -- as you'd expect from a Judo champion -- and she just has a physical charisma that few others can match. Aside from one botched Moonsault spot, which you can see below, everything flowed well.

One of the consistent highlights was the submission exchanges, with Rousey repeatedly going for the Ankle Lock. She secured it at one point for a great false finish, as Flair did a fantastic job selling like she was about to tap. Flair then got the Figure Eight but Rousey was able to get out. Cole said Ronda is the first person to get out of the Figure Eight, which is almost definitely not true.

The issue was the crowd didn't seem to know how to react. They liked Ronda, but not enough to get behind her en masse. (Ronda is a natural heel, as everyone keeps saying.) They don't like Charlotte, but not enough to vociferously boo her. The action was strong, but the crowd responses didn't match. This obviously sets up a rematch, with Rousey "beating Flair twice" before losing, so hopefully the crowd clicks more next time.

Rating: 3.75 stars. A very good match that will hopefully setup a great rematch.