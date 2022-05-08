WrestleMania 38 ended, like the one before it, with Roman Reigns standing tall as world champion. At WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, with Brock Lesnar seemingly vanquished, it appears WWE is setting up a new challenger for the title in Drew McIntyre. The two aren't clashing for the gold, but rather head two respective teams in a six-man tag: Reigns teams with The Usos to take on McIntyre and the team of RK-Bro.

There are no titles of the line -- or at least, such a stipulation hasn't been announced yet -- so it's possible that we see Reigns pinned for the first time in forever on Sunday night.

WrestleMania Backlash is unusually bereft of title matches, but there is one in Ronda Rousey's challenge for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship in an I Quit match. Elsewhere, AJ Styles takes on Edge and Cody Rhodes battles Seth Rollins, two WrestleMania rematches, which both have the potential to be classics.

Check back to this page when WrestleMania Backlash starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as I'll be updating with results and analysis.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

The American Nightmare's return WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins kicks off Backlash.