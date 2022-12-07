Apple Music Karaoke Mode Musk Briefly Not Richest COVID Variants Call of Duty and Nintendo 'Avatar 2' Director 19 Gizmo and Gadget Gifts Gifts $30 and Under Anker MagGo for iPhones
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'Wonder Woman 3' as You Know It Is Reportedly Not Going Ahead

New DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have reportedly turned down Patty Jenkins' current version of the Wonder Woman threequel.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
rev-1-ww84-35004r-high-res-jpeg
Gal Gadot tweeted that she's eager to share Wonder Woman's next chapter.
Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonder Woman 3 may have encountered a major setback.

Director Patty Jenkins and co-writer Geoff Johns had reportedly presented a treatment of the threequel to new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran but were told the project, in its current state, didn't fit in with the studio's new plans, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Next steps haven't been announced, but on Tuesday, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot tweeted that she was "grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU.The fans.Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the end of October, it was announced that Gunn and Safran would spearhead DC Studios, a reorganized division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, which replaces DC Films, are reportedly meeting in the coming weeks to determine the futures of Man of Steel 2, Aquaman and The Flash, scheduled to be released June 16.

However, Matt Reeves' Batman universe, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is reportedly likely to remain untouched. Reeves in the process of writing a sequel to The Batman and launching two spinoff series, including The Penguin.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos