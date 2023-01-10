'Willow' Release Schedule: When Does the Finale Hit Disney Plus?

Willow is bringing old-school fantasy action to until Wednesday, when the finale lands on the streaming service. The series follows on from the events of the 1988 movie, with lead actor Warwick Davis (best known for his many Star Wars roles) returning as the titular character.

"Whether you're a fan of the '80s movie or not, the new Willow is a slick and entertaining blend of swordplay and wordplay that conjures up some of the old magic," CNET's Rich Knightwell writes in his review.

The show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 30 -- seven episodes are available now -- and we'll get one last episode on Jan. 11.

Willow episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for Willow on Disney Plus, and we'll adjust if the company announces any changes or breaks. New episodes generally drop at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now

Episode 3: Available now

Episode 4: Available now

Episode 5: Available now

Episode 6: Available now

Episode 7: Available now



Episode 8: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Is there a trailer?

Lucasfilm released trailers during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in May and D23 in September.

Do I need to watch the movie to understand the show?

The series picks up a few decades after the events of the 1988 movie and references them regularly, but most of the characters are new -- similar to the approach Star Wars took with The Force Awakens. It does a solid job of weaving in exposition, so you won't feel lost if you don't have the bandwidth for the movie.

You could always check out the movie if you're hankering to see more of this world between episodes. It's available on Disney Plus.