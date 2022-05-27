'Willow': Watch Teaser Trailer for Classic Fantasy Series Coming to Disney Plus

Disney's new Willow TV show will be hitting streaming service Disney Plus on Nov. 30, more than two years after its announcement. Disney dropped the first trailer for the Lucasfilm show Thursday during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

"This fall, a new adventure begins," the official Twitter account for the series tweeted alongside the teaser.

"There is a story of a child destined to be an empress," the trailer voiceover says. "And the unlikely hero who will protect her."

"There is a balance between all things," says the voice of heroic Willow, played by Warwick Davis. "Light and shadow. Good and evil. When that balance is upset, the universe corrects."

The trailer shows footage of Willow and his companions -- princesses, warriors and travelers -- as they fight, run, adventure and embrace.

The teaser follows Disney releasing a humorous behind-the-scenes video in November last year introducing the cast. Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood from the original 1988 movie, as does Joanne Whalley as Sorsha. They will be joined by Dempsey Bryk, Amer Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman.