Myung Chun/Getty

Apple TV film CODA won the coveted award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, but that was far from the most talked-about happening of the night. In a bewildering moment, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock following a joke Rock made at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has been criticized heavily on social media for the action, with many arguing he should be charged for assault. According to the LAPD, however, Rock has declined to press charges.

Serious question: Is Will Smith going to be charged with assault? Because that was assault. #Oscars — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 28, 2022

#WillSmith says he wants to be a vessel for love. Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight. #Oscars — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 28, 2022

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," an LAPD statement reads. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

The slap occurred after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith starring in a new G.I. Jane movie because of her shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has the condition alopecia, which causes hair loss.) Smith walked on stage, slapped Rock and, in a painfully surreal moment, swore at Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your mouth."

Smith later in the night won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, where he apologized to the nominees and attendees but not to Rock. "Love makes you do crazy things," he said at the end of his acceptance speech.