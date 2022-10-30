When Does 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere? Trailer, Cast and Everything to Know

Throw on a convincing smile. It's finally time to greet a new season of The White Lotus.

It's been more than a year since HBO's acclaimed series took viewers on an unforgettable vacation in Hawaii. The satirical show about entitled guests at a luxurious resort snagged 10 Emmy awards, including best limited or anthology series.

The second installment premieres tonight, Oct. 30, but reviews are already out. The new season currently sits at a score of 81 on Metacritic, roughly the same as the last season.

Season 2 is set at a resort in Sicily and follows -- for the most part -- all new characters. The show is once again written and directed by Mike White (creator of HBO's comedy-drama series Enlightened and a former contestant on CBS' Survivor). An official trailer teases trouble brewing in paradise.

Two more things to get you excited: Jennifer Coolidge is reprising her role as the wealthy, self-absorbed resort guest Tanya McQuoid, and comedian and actress Aubrey Plaza joins the cast. Here's everything you need to know about The White Lotus season 2.

Who'll be in Italy?

A mostly new cast is checking into the White Lotus this season. Here are some general descriptions of the characters, courtesy of HBO, and the actors playing them.

This news feels as good as a massage at a resort spa: After winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Tanya last season, Jennifer Coolidge is back as the same character.

Tanya will be joined in Sicily by Greg (Jon Gries), whom she met in Hawaii in season 1, and her assistant, a new character named Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Greg, who's tied the knot with Tanya, isn't thrilled Portia is tagging along on their romantic getaway.

Also packing bags for Italy are Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham); his son, Dominic, (Michael Imperioli); and his grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco).

Bert is becoming frail, but still sees himself as virile and capable. Dominic, a Hollywood producer, is visiting with his family to explore their ancestral roots. Albie, a sweet college grad, often keeps the peace.

Two couples are vacationing together. First, there's stay-at-home mom Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and successful businessman Cameron (Theo James). The other couple is Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron's college roommate who has recently struck professional success, and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

English expat Quentin (Tom Hollander) is checking in with his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall). You also need to know about two Sicilian locals: talented singer Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work.

Finally, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is the dedicated manager in charge of the resort.

How many episodes will there be?

The White Lotus' second season includes seven episodes. Like season 1, the show takes place over a single week at a resort.

Is there a trailer for the White Lotus season 2?

In addition to the official trailer, HBO released a 30-second teaser. Jennifer Coolidge narrates an advertisement for the fictional resort in the show. "So few brands have meaning anymore," she says in a voiceover. "But whenever I stay at any of the White Lotus properties, it's always a memorable experience." At the end, a logo for the White Lotus Resort & Spa Sicily appears.

During the short clip, Coolidge lounges on a boat. The rest shows off the luxurious vacation destination, including a massive pool and smiling staff.

More White Lotus season 2 footage can be seen in this video teasing content coming soon to HBO Max. Starting around the 20-second Mark, you can spot Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Theo James in character.

When does The White Lotus season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of The White Lotus' debuts on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.