2022 Emmy Awards: The Full List of Winners

Kenan Thompson hosting the 2022 Emmys. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 74th Emmy Awards are done and dusted. Huge shows competed for TV's most prestigious awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night, with Succession surprising no one by taking home best drama.

HBO's lauded series grabbed three Emmys in total (four including Creative Arts Emmys), despite leading the pack with 25 nominations. Ted Lasso ended up with four wins, including best comedy series and best lead actor for Jason Sudeikis, the second year running for both categories.

The White Lotus had a stunning night, taking home 10 Emmys in total, the most overall, including best limited series, as well as picking up acting, writing and directing awards.

Zendaya also nabbed her second lead actress gong two years in a row, while a swathe of first-time winners stepped up to the podium. Squid Game and star Lee Jung-jae made history -- the Korean-language breakaway hit won Primetime Emmy awards for lead acting and directing, a first for a non-English-language program. Including Creative Arts Emmys, Squid Game picked up six total.

Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Matthew Macfadyen, Murray Bartlett and Michael Keaton also picked up their first acting Emmys.