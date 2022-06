When Are the New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episodes Released in Your Time Zone?

Stranger Things season 4 isn't over yet. Set six months after the gang's showdown with the Mind Flayer at season 3's climax, season 4 took the characters and faced the demon Vecna in a battle across four locations, including Russia and California. It was awesome, not least for introducing a new generation to Kate Bush. So when is season 4 part 2 arriving?

It's not just the cast that's spread out. The season itself is too. Stranger Things' fourth season is split into two parts -- similar to Ozark's final season -- with the first seven episodes dropping on May 27 and then the second volume with two episodes, each apparently movie-length, hitting Netflix on Friday, July 1.

Stranger Things episode release schedule

The two volumes of Stranger Things' fourth season drop around a month apart.

Season 4, Vol. 1 -- all seven episodes available now.

all seven episodes available now. Season 4, Vol. 2 -- both episodes available Friday, July 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

When can you see season 4 in your time zone?

Vol. 2 lands on Netflix at midnight PT on Friday, July 1. Those on the East Coast will be better off waiting till they wake up on Friday because the new episodes hit Netflix at 3 a.m. ET. That's 2 a.m. CT and 1 a.m. MT.

If you're in the UK, Vol. 2 can be watched from 8 a.m. BST. Those in continental Europe will have to wait till the show drops at 9 a.m. CEST in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. If you're in Australia, Stranger Things launches at the perfect time: 5 p.m. AEST.

Here are some other time zones:

Hawaii: 9 p.m. HST on Thursday, June 30

Alaska: 11 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, June 30

Brazil: 4 a.m. BRT on Friday, July 1

Israel: 9 a.m. IDT on Friday, Friday, July 1

South Africa: 9 a.m. SAST on Friday, July 1

Dubai, UAE: 11 a.m. GST on Friday, July 1

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Friday, July 1

South Korea: 4 p.m. KST on Friday, July 1

Japan: 4 p.m. KST on Friday, July 1

Stranger Things is a show set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. It kicked off with the disappearance of local kid Will Byers, which resulted in a whole lot of confusion and conspiracy. It turns out that the nearby Hawkins National Laboratory has, in searching for the perfect weapon to end the Cold War, been messing around with the supernatural. It somehow broke through to a demonic dimension called the Upside Down, which unleashed monsters like demogorgons and, ultimately, the Mind Flayer.

The lab is also experimenting on kids who seem to have special powers. One of them, dubbed Eleven, escapes and joins Will's group of friends -- Mike, Dustin and Lucas -- and helps rescue Will. Eleven gets adopted by town police chief Jim Hawkins. Happy ending? Not quite. Read this if you're not up to date with all the Hawkins happenings leading into season 4.