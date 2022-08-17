'Wednesday' Trailer: Murder, Mayhem and Other Addams Family Values

She's creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky — but what happens when Wednesday Addams finds herself in a school where everybody is just as altogether ooky as she is?

I'm sold on the delicious trailer for upcoming Netflix show Wednesday, which is a fiendish new adventure for the deadpan daughter of the infamous Addams Family. Directed by Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday to suitably gothic academy Nevermore, where she solves a mystery in her own inimitable style. The trailer teases deliciously pitch-black humor and bloody horror -- ah, school, the happiest days of your life.

Netflix

The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as her loving parents Morticia and Gomez.

Gwendoline Christie also stars, as well as Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld's much-loved 90s movies about the creepy clan).

Wednesday streams on Netflix some time this fall.