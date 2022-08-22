Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders Repurpose Food Scraps Download Apple Updates DuckDuckGo Beats Google Free COVID Test Kits Back Pain Exercises Best Anime Shows
Culture Entertainment

Watch the First Footage from HBO Max's 'The Last of Us'

See Pedro Pascal in action as Joel.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
A bearded Nick Offerman making a serious expression as Bill from The Last of Us
Nick Offerman stars in the The Last of Us on HBO Max.
HBO Max

After years of teases, we've finally gotten a look at the upcoming adaptation of popular (and very good) video game The Last of Us in motion.

Good news: It looks good. Well, as far we can tell.

HBO buried the first footage in a broad package trailer showing off its upcoming lineup. Skip to 1:44 to see or watch the same footage in the tweet below.

The trailer shows Nico Parker as Sarah, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Pedro Pascal as Joel and even gives us a glimpse at Nick Offerman as Bill.

Set for HBO, The Last of Us being led by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The show is also set to hit HBO Max next year.

