Watch the Oscars Pay Tribute to 60 Years of James Bond

The first James Bond movie, Dr. No, came out in 1962. To celebrate 60 years of Ian Fleming's superspy on the big screen, the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday delivered a montage of highlights from those six decades of cars, stunts, shaken-not-stirred martinis and Bond beauties.

Skateboarder Tony Hawk, snowboarder-skateboarder Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater teamed up to present the montage.

The montage was set to the song Live and Let Die, Wings' theme song to the 1973 Bond film of the same name. It featured Bonds from all eras, from Sean Connery, who started it all, to Daniel Craig, who starred as Bond in 2021's No Time to Die. That was Craig's fifth and final time playing 007. There's been no announcement as to who will play Bond in the series going forward -- though there's been plenty of speculation.

As for the montage itself, some Oscar viewers loved it -- but others had issues.

"Judi Dench is sitting RIGHT THERE," wrote one person. "Why didn't she present that Bond montage?" (Dench played M in seven Bond films, with a brief cameo in an eighth.)

Judi Dench is sitting RIGHT THERE. Why didn’t she present that Bond montage?? #Oscars — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) March 28, 2022

So the ppl who make the movies don’t make the cut for televised awards but they have time for a pointless Bond montage? Jesus Christ #Oscars — amil (@amil) March 28, 2022

"Amazon paid a lot of money for the rights to Bond and they scare us, so please watch this montage." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/E0k44qpkaL — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 28, 2022

Im the person this Bond montage is for, I like it when the Oscars feels like I got to Alamo Drafthouse way too early — Anthony Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) March 28, 2022