WandaVision Spinoff Starring Vision Reportedly in the Works for Disney Plus

A new show is reportedly in development for Disney Plus that will center on The Vision, the android superhero and MCU Avenger played by Paul Bettany, and it picks up where he left off at the end of the WandaVision series.

If you've seen WandaVision or the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness film that came out earlier this year, that means only one thing -- but if you haven't, watch out for spoilers for both below.

The new series, called Vision Quest, isn't far along in development -- it'll open its writers room next week, according to a report Friday by Deadline, which cited unidentified sources, so it's unclear when the series would be released among Marvel's slate of shows and films. The new show will focus on the version of the android reconstructed from the old Vision killed at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Last we saw of him, the white-colored and personality-less Vision seen at the end of WandaVision had ventured out for some self-discovery, and Vision Quest will reportedly see him attempting to regain his memories and sense of humanity.

Jac Schaeffer -- creator, writer and executive producer of WandaVision -- will reportedly helm Vision Quest. He's already overseeing the first show's other spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness, which follows the titular character played by Kathryn Hahn, who caused such trouble for Wanda in WandaVision.

There's even suspicion that Wanda herself, played by Elizabeth Olsen, will show up in Vision Quest. This would make sense given her deep and tragic relationship with Vision, which continued beyond the original android's death when she re-created him as a specter in her magical reality during WandaVision. But after her heel-turn to villain in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which ended with her possible death after she collapsed an ancient temple on herself, it's unclear how she'd show up in Vision's quest.

The last thing to consider is the title, which is a cute joke along the lines of Schaeffer's other pun-worthy series names. A vision quest is a rite of passage in some Native American tribes, undertaken by male youths entering adulthood, Wikipedia says, which fits the empty Vision's journey toward self-realization. It's probably not a reference to the 1985 film Vision Quest starring Matthew Modine and Linda Fiorentino about a high school wrestler coming of age, but the dozens of us who've seen it can draw our own map-and-string conclusions until the series comes out.

(OK, the actual last thing to speculate about is whether we'll see the return of WandaVision's spectacular side characters Monica Rambeau, Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo -- or even Ralph Bohner? I'll get more string.)

Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.