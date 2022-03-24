Voltron Movie in the Works From 'Red Notice' Director, But Not On Netflix

Enlarge Image Voltron

There's a new Voltron movie in the works. Yes, I know, I know, you've heard that before. But what makes this rumour a bit spicier is the name involved: Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Netflix's massive hit Red Notice.

Voltron began as a Japanese anime series that was re-dubbed for US television and retitled Voltron: Defender of the Universe. It's your classic story of five kids who pilot giant robot lions which also join together to form one even gianter robot lion thing.

There's been talk of making a Voltron movie for years. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, this version is still only at the stage of being pitched to studios. But THR describes a "bidding war" between studios for the project, which Thurber will direct and co-write with Ellen Shanman.

Thurber is set to make back-to-back sequels to Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as feuding cops and robbers in a globetrotting adventure. Netflix is reported not to be in the running for the Voltron movie, despite streaming a reboot of the series in 2016 (Voltron: Legendary Defender, which is a hidden gem) and creating live action anime adaptations including Cowboy Bebop, Death Note and the forthcoming One Piece.