Venom 3 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Confirmed by Sony

Sony

Venom is biting back and Ghostbusters lives on after Afterlife. Sony has confirmed Marvel spin-off Venom 3 as well as a sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife directed by Jason Reitman.

Sony announced the sequels at CinemaCon, a movie industry event currently taking place in Las Vegas. Although the studio didn't add any further details about who's involved or when the release date might be, there's surely a good chance Tom Hardy will be back as the gloopy antihero from Marvel's Spider-Man comics, following last year's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Similarly, there's no detail about the Afterlife sequel, but it's probably likely to follow the crew of young Ghostbusters introduced in Afterlife (Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard). No word yet on whether Carrie Coon or Paul Rudd will return.

Since Afterlife got its fan-pleasing continuity out of the way, hopefully the sequel won't have to shoehorn in any more cameos from original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver or the late Harold Ramis (who appeared in CGI form in Afterlife).

Sony also confirmed a new Spider-Man spin-off featuring lesser-known Marvel comics character El Muerto. Scheduled for January 2024, El Muerto will star rapper, producer and occasional WWE wrestler Bad Bunny as a superpowered luchador.