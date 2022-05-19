Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy Clash in Season 3 Trailer from Netflix

Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for season 3 of the Umbrella Academy, one of its most watched shows. The trailer, full of superhero fighting, irreverent humor and some weird dancing from Klaus, shows the Umbrella Academy facing off against the Sparrow Academy. The show will be released on Netflix on June 22.

The action seems to follow directly from the end of season 2, where Luther, Allison, Klaus, Five, Diego and Vanya, after saving the day and their skins in the 1960s, return to their present day to find their home, the Umbrella Academy, is in fact the Sparrow Academy. Both their adoptive dad (trainer? exploiter?) and their dead brother are alive and well.

From the trailer, season 3 will have show downs (and possible team ups) between the rival academies and more of the over-the-top fight sequences that characterize the show. If the family dynamics were complicated in the first two seasons, bringing back two previously dead characters is sure to complicate it even more.

More to come.