'The Boys' Season 3 Trailer Serves Up Splatter, Spoilers and Soldier Boy

Heroes. Villains. Insane bloody gore. Judging from this new trailer, The Boys season 3 has it all.

Season 3 of The Boys arrives June 3rd on Prime Video. Set to the tones of Beach Boys song Heroes and Villains, the trailer opens with Homelander on a PR blitz, but behind the forced smile the caped crusader is unraveling. Butcher, meanwhile, is on the straight and narrow, working for the government -- specifically, for Hughie. Obviously there's going to be trouble.

Be warned: the trailer is a bit spoiler-y, especially as it shows Karl Urban's Butcher facing a choice that goes against his whole philosophy. In the new season, The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-supe weapon which sets them on a collision course with not just The Seven, but also the first superhero: a Captain America-esque warrior called Soldier Boy played by Jensen Ackles.

Season 3 premieres with three episodes on June 3, followed by a new episode each Friday until the season finale July 8.