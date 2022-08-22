This Obscure PlayStation Vita Game Is Somehow Getting a Movie, Report Says

A movie based on the niche 2012 PlayStation Vita title Gravity Rush is in development, according to Deadline Monday.

The movie is reportedly being made in collaboration with PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions. The latter production house is known for movies such as House of Gucci, Blade Runner 2049 and The Martian. Deadline reported that Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Runaways) is set to direct, with a script penned by Emily Jerome (Panopticon).

Sony Pictures Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developed by Sony Japan Studio's Project Siren, Gravity Rush followed Kat, an amnesiac girl who gains the ability to control gravity. The game has players constantly shifting perspectives as Kat can fall toward the sides of buildings and run on ceilings.

Gravity Rush was visually striking on Sony's portable handheld, offering a glowy cel-shaded aesthetic. A sequel for the PlayStation 4, Gravity Rush 2, was released in 2017.

News of a Gravity Rush movie comes as Sony is set to premiere The Last of Us, a television show based on the acclaimed game, on HBO next year. Along with Gravity Rush, Deadline reported last week that PlayStation Productions is also working on a movie based on Days Gone, a post-apocalyptic zombie game. Considering that the movie adaptation of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, made $400 million at the box office, Sony is likely trying to get the most out of its video game franchises.

Read more: CNET's Most Anticipated Video Games of 2022