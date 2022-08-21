Watch the First Trailer for HBO Max's 'The Last of Us'

Finally, after years of teases, we've finally gotten a look at the upcoming adaptation of popular (and very good) video game The Last of Us in motion.

Good news: It looks good. Well, as far we can tell.

HBO buried the first footage in a broad package trailer showing off its upcoming lineup. Skip to 1:44 to see or watch the same footage in the tweet below.

Official! The Last of Us is coming to HBO! pic.twitter.com/J8V91SwfcL — The Last of Us HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) August 21, 2022

The trailer shows Nico Parker as Sarah, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Pedro Pascal as Joel and even gives us a glimpse at Nick Offerman as Bill.

Set for HBO, The Last of Us being led by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The show is also set to hit HBO Max next year.