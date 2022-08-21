iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Watch the First Trailer for HBO Max's 'The Last of Us'

See Pedro Pascal in action as Joel from Naughty Dog's hit video game.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
A bearded Nick Offerman making a serious expression as Bill from The Last of Us
Nick Offerman stars in the The Last of Us on HBO Max.
Finally, after years of teases, we've finally gotten a look at the upcoming adaptation of popular (and very good) video game The Last of Us in motion.

Good news: It looks good. Well, as far we can tell.

HBO buried the first footage in a broad package trailer showing off its upcoming lineup. Skip to 1:44 to see or watch the same footage in the tweet below.

The trailer shows Nico Parker as Sarah, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Pedro Pascal as Joel and even gives us a glimpse at Nick Offerman as Bill.

Set for HBO, The Last of Us being led by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The show is also set to hit HBO Max next year.

