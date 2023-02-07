Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Hogwarts Legacy Review Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 is Coming Two Days Early

The next instalment arrives on HBO Max this Friday instead of Sunday.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Bella Ramsey's Ellie sits next to a tree in The Last of Us episode 4
You can hang out with Ellie again this Friday.
HBO

The Last of Us episode 4 came to HBO Max on Sunday, but you aren't going to have to wait a whole week for episode 5. It's coming to the streaming service and HBO On Demand two days early, on Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), the company said. 

The company didn't offer a reason for the timing shift, but it's presumably to avoid competing with Sunday's Super Bowl.

Episode 5 will air on HBO's TV channel in its regular Sunday slot, and the remaining four episodes will land on HBO Max on Sundays. The season finale will come out on March 12.

The Last of Us follows unhappy smuggler Joel and his fun teen pal Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) as they travel across a US ravaged by a fungal brain infection. It's based on the Sony PlayStation game of the same name.

