'The Gray Man' Trailer: Gosling, Evans and de Armas in All-Action Spectacular

Ana de Armas. Ryan Gosling. Chris Evans. It doesn't really matter what The Gray Man is about, it's going to be hot.

Hitting Netflix on July 22 (and in some theaters the week before, on July 15), The Gray Man is an all-action spy thriller directed by Marvel hotshots Joe and Anthony Russo. Gosling plays world-famous super-tough superspy Sierra Six, and Evans is the man sent to kill him, going by the codename of, er, "Lloyd."

The trailer promises hugely spectacular shootouts and fistfights, which means it could be another hit for Netflix following equally action-packed movies like Extraction and Red Notice. It's a big summer for streaming, as Stranger Things returns to Netflix and Westworld is back on HBO Max, while Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi land on Disney Plus.

The smolderingly hot cast of "reckless mystery men" in The Gray Man also includes Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page, with Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.