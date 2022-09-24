A new season of the The Crown will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 9, the streaming giant announced Saturday during its Tudum global fan event. The date reveal follows questions about how the season's release would be handled after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.

Showrunner Peter Morgan told Deadline production on season 6 would be paused out of respect.

Season 5 of this dramatization of the royal family's history is set to take viewers into the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of the queen. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.