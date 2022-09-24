Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'The Crown' Season 5 Gets Netflix Release Date Following Queen's Death

The next season of The Crown hits Netflix in November starring Imelda Staunton as the queen.

Erin Carson headshot
Erin Carson
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown on Netflix
Imelda Staunton as the queen in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.
Netflix

A new season of the The Crown will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 9, the streaming giant announced Saturday during its Tudum global fan event. The date reveal follows questions about how the season's release would be handled after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.

Showrunner Peter Morgan told Deadline production on season 6 would be paused out of respect. 

Watch The Crown on Netflix
See at Netflix

Season 5 of this dramatization of the royal family's history is set to take viewers into the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of the queen. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos