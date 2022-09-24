Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
'The Crown' Season 5 Gets Netflix Release Date Following Queen's Death
The next season of The Crown hits Netflix in November starring Imelda Staunton as the queen.
Erin Carson
Senior Writer
Erin Carson covers internet culture, online dating and the weird ways tech and science are changing your life.
Imelda Staunton as the queen in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.
Netflix
A new season of the The Crown will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 9, the streaming giant announced Saturday
. The date reveal follows questions about how the season's release would be handled after during its Tudum global fan event in September. Queen Elizabeth II's death
Showrunner
Peter Morgan told Deadline production on season 6 would be paused out of respect.
Season 5 of this dramatization of the royal family's history is set to take viewers into the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of the queen. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and
. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana
