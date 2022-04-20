The Best TV Shows to Stream on Starz

Starz is on deck to become the official streaming home of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the real strength of the streaming service is in its TV series. Beyond its most popular originals like Outlander and Power, Starz spans multiple genres, including a pirate drama and an action-comedy about the undead.

If you've run out of good stuff to binge on Netflix, Hulu or HBO Max, check out these selections to stream on Starz.

Power (Books 1-4) Starz Despite executive producer 50 Cent's frustration with Starz, you can still stream every show in the Power franchise right now. Start with six seasons of the original Power, which ran from 2014-2020. The crime drama kicked off with drug kingpins Ghost and Tommy in New York before spinning off into Power Book II: Ghost to follow Tariq St. Patrick. Next, watch the '80s-set prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and then catch up with Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force, the latest addition to the Power universe.

Outlander Starz One of the most popular Starz originals, Outlander is now in its sixth season. Based on Diana Galbadon's time-traveling book series, the show features Caitriona Balfe as Claire, a nurse who's mysteriously plucked from her 1945 life to a period 200 years in the past. Sam Heughan plays Jamie, and the pair's dramatic love story isn't all roses. War, alienation and other challenges threaten their life and the world around them in 18th century Scotland. The series is currently airing season 6, but you can binge watch seasons 1-5 and then start prepping for an upcoming season 7.

P-Valley Starz Down in the valley where the girls... P-Valley invites viewers to come on down to The Pynk for good times, will-they-won't-they romances, mystery and blood. With its Mississippi small-town backdrop, Katori Hall's drama is about more than strip club antics and entertainment. Sisterhood, survival and heart-centered ambition guide the story and keep you engaged and invested in each character, and critics gave the series a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 1 is available to binge now, and season 2 arrives on Starz on June 3.

BMF Starz Another one of 50 Cent's productions on Starz, Black Mafia Family, or BMF, is based on the true story of the Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. In real life, the Flenorys began selling drugs as teens and eventually took their trafficking business nationwide. The crime show explores the brothers' street life ambitions in 1980s Detroit as well their family relationships. Stream season 1 on Starz.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Starz Sam Raimi resurrected his Evil Dead series as a TV show for Starz, with Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash. Branded as a sequel, Ash vs. Evil Dead is a horror-comedy series that finds Ash working dead-end jobs until he has to pick up the hero's mantle once more. With an inexperienced but loyal team of sidekicks at the ready, he takes them on a grim crash course in Deadite lore and combat. Campbell stars alongside Lee Majors, Ray Santiago, Lucy Lawless, Dana DeLorenzo and more. Stream all three seasons if you like gore with a side of giggles.

Hightown Starz This Jerry Bruckheimer series follows a federal agent for the National Marine Fisheries Service named Jackie Quinones. While dealing with her own sobriety issues, she inserts herself into a murder investigation that's wrapped up in tense drama, scandalous affairs and the opioid crisis. Hightown is set in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where the locals are way more interesting than the summertime guests who come to visit.

American Gods Starz Adapted from Neil Gaiman's novel, American Gods centers on a war between the Old Gods from ancient lore and the New Gods forged from media and technology. While Shadow Moon is the story's main protagonist, viewers get to meet a tall, surly leprechaun, a humble djinn, an Egyptian deity whose guidance crosses into multiple dimensions, and a host of gods and goddesses who may or may not be living their best lives. The fantasy series weaves spectacle with mystery and folklore, but the show was canceled before the story ends. Gaiman wants to bring it back, but for now, stream seasons 1-3 to get a taste of how these gods cling to power.

Black Sails Starz Part adventure, part drama, Black Sails centers on Capt. James Flint and his crew, with a dose of an up-and-coming pirate legend named John Silver. The series is described as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island and mixes fictional characters with real-life figures. But this pirate's tale isn't just about marauding men, as complex women are willing to spill blood too. Black Sails takes viewers into Flint's ship, gang and his Caribbean territory. And keep an eye out for a few other infamous criminals, like Edward Teach -- aka Blackbeard. Stream all four seasons of the Starz original series.

Rescue Me Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images Denis Leary co-created Rescue Me and starred in the drama series that originally aired on FX. The show focuses on a group of New York firefighters in a post-9/11 world, and they all have their own struggles. Leary played lead character Tommy Gavin, who lost his cousin/best friend in the Twin Towers and is still haunted by him. Tommy's dysfunctional family dynamics and his disagreeable personality are TV gold on their own, but the characters and comedy infused into the show will keep you watching. All seven seasons are streaming on Starz.

Damages J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images Murder, mayhem and conspiracy abound in Damages, the FX series headlined by Glenn Close and Rose Byrne. Close stars as the much-feared Patty Hewes, a high-powered litigator with a nearly unflappable exterior and multiple cards up her sleeve. As Byrne's Ellen Parsons gets closer to Patty, she must decide if it's all worth being her protégé. Lives are at stake, lives are ruined and lives are lost in this one -- inside and outside the courtroom.