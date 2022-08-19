Surprise! Netflix Adds a Bonus 'Sandman' Episode

If you couldn't get enough of Netflix's mesmeric fantasy series The Sandman, then here's some good news: Netflix just added a star-studded bonus episode with two new standalone stories.

The 10-episode series began streaming on Aug. 3, but you can now find an 11th episode following season 1's finale that adapts a pair of stories from the original comics. The first half of the episode is a short animated tale entitled A Dream Of A Thousand Cats, while the second full length story is a live action tale entitled Calliope.

The cartoon cat caper is voiced by Sanda Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Georgia Tennant, Michael Sheen, Nonso Anozie, Joe Lycett, Diane Morgan and even comics writer Neil Gaiman himself. The second story stars Melissanthi Mahut as ancient muse Calliope, alongside Doctor Who stars Arthur Darvill, Nina Wadia and Derek Jacobi. In both stories, Tom Sturridge plays Morpheus, AKA Dream, the Sandman himself.

Although the new episode is tacked on the end of the series, the Calliope episode begins in 2018 and continues to 2022, so unfolds during the course of the series between Dream's escape from captivity and his withdrawal into the Dreaming at the close of season 1.