'Succession' Season 4 Trailer: 'If It Hurts Him That Doesn't Bother Me'

Sound the klaxon! The Succession season 4 trailer has been spotted. HBO's scheming Roy family is back. And they're sniping at one another with razor-sharp wit and quotable lines in the feud-fueled teaser.

HBO's teaser, released Thursday, also reveals the Succession season 4 release date: March 26. Mark your calendars for a new season of patricidal plotting as Kendal, Shiv and Roman go out on their own against Logan.

Season 3 ended with the Roy kids betrayed and estranged from Logan, and now the games begin anew. The teaser doesn't give much away, beyond a line that sums up the whole show: "This is not about getting back at dad, but if it hurts him that doesn't bother me..."

Brian Cox returns as Logan, up against Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as Kendall, Shiv and Roman. The teaser also shows Nicholas Braun's cousin Greg sharing a scene with Matthew Macfadyen's treacherous Tom Wambsgans, and we also get a glimpse of Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Mattson and Alan Ruck's Connor.