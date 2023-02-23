'Succession' Ending With Season 4 on HBO: 'I Think This Maybe Should Be It'

The reign of HBO's Succession is coming to an end.

Jesse Armstrong, creator of the award-winning HBO show, confirmed that the upcoming fourth season will be the show's last. "There's a promise in the title of Succession. I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?" Armstrong told the New Yorker.

He continued: "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'

"And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

HBO didn't provide a statement but confirmed the news.

Succession centers on members of the Roy family as they fight for control over their ailing father's entertainment empire. Among numerous awards, the show won best drama series in 2020 and 2022 at the Emmys.

The series stars Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong.

Season 4 of Succession is scheduled to premiere on HBO on March 26.