Culture Entertainment

Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration with Lucasfilm

There aren't many details in the 15-second teaser, though.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Painting of the character San from Princess Mononoke
It appears Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm are working together on something.
Tania González/CNET

Studi Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio behind films like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm Thursday on Twitter. The official Star Wars Twitter page shared the teaser as well.

The 15-second teaser shows the Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli logos. That's it. No other images, characters, music or even sounds.

Despite that, people online are excited, and some people shared their hope for an animated Star Wars film.

Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

For more, check out the latest look at Studio Ghibli's amusement park and CNET's review of the Star Wars prequel series Andor.

