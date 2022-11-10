Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration with Lucasfilm

Studi Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio behind films like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm Thursday on Twitter. The official Star Wars Twitter page shared the teaser as well.

The 15-second teaser shows the Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli logos. That's it. No other images, characters, music or even sounds.

Despite that, people online are excited, and some people shared their hope for an animated Star Wars film.

Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

