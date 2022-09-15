Studio Ghibli Shares New Look at Upcoming Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli tweeted a video Thursday that gives fans of the legendary Japanese animation studio a peek into its eagerly anticipated theme park, Ghibli Park.

The video shows Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, Satsuki and Mei's house from My Neighbor Totoro, a glimpse of the Dondoko Forest and other locations Ghibli fans will recognize.

Studio Ghibli

"There are no big attractions or rides in Ghibli Park," according to Ghibli Park's website. "Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders."

The first phase of the park is scheduled to open on Nov. 1 in Aichi prefecture in central Japan, and includes the attractions Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, the Hill of Youth and the Dondoko Forest. Other phases of the park, featuring attractions like the Valley of Witches and Mononoke Village, will open in 2023.