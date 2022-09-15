Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Internet Culture

Studio Ghibli Shares New Look at Upcoming Ghibli Park

The theme park opens in Japan in November.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Cat Bus stop in Ghibli Park
Cat Bus stop in Ghibli Park.
Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli tweeted a video Thursday that gives fans of the legendary Japanese animation studio a peek into its eagerly anticipated theme park, Ghibli Park

The video shows Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, Satsuki and Mei's house from My Neighbor Totoro, a glimpse of the Dondoko Forest and other locations Ghibli fans will recognize. 

Dondokodo Forest

Inside the Dondoko Forest.

 Studio Ghibli

"There are no big attractions or rides in Ghibli Park," according to Ghibli Park's website. "Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders."

The first phase of the park is scheduled to open on Nov. 1 in Aichi prefecture in central Japan, and includes the attractions Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, the Hill of Youth and the Dondoko Forest. Other phases of the park, featuring attractions like the Valley of Witches and Mononoke Village, will open in 2023. 