'Stranger Things 4' Uncanny Valley: Does a Different Actor Play Young Eleven?

Ready to binge the final episodes of season 4 of Stranger Things? Before they arrive later tonight, let's address Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) slightly odd-looking flashback scenes that have featured throughout this chapter.

Minor spoiler ahead -- the latest season sees Eleven return, via flashback, to her old stomping ground in Hawkins Lab. However, this time she explores lost memories of what happened there, including her interactions with a certain lab orderly named "Peter Ballard" (we later find out this name is a massive misdirection). In order to film these scenes, a stand-in was required for Millie Bobby Brown, given the age difference.

Eleven's stand-in is played by Martie Blair. The unfortunate byproduct of using facial mapping technology is that Eleven occasionally gives off uncanny valley vibes. Not to mention the occasional confusion over old Eleven and young Eleven's interactions with the flashback -- sometimes they're both included in the scene. On top of that, sometimes old footage of Bobby Brown's original Eleven scenes appears to be used, further emphasizing the uncanny valley moments when they come.

Regardless, that doesn't take away from Blair's performance. The young actor shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her time working on the show, including her counterpart providing extra direction.

Thank you for the opportunity of being Young Eleven!! It was a dream come true and I had so much fun on set!! I'm great full for the experience and I will never forget!!! pic.twitter.com/cO8B8gMfbC — Martie Blair (@MartieMBlair) June 8, 2022

And here's Blair with Jamie Campbell Bower, another new addition to season 4's cast.

Getting to work with @Jamiebower was an honor, he is such a nice and humble person, that really helped me work through my scenes with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WR262ojJfR — Martie Blair (@MartieMBlair) June 2, 2022

"Thank you @Milliestopshate for being such an inspiration to me, when I showed up on set, you came right up to me. You made me feel so comfortable and welcomed. Thanks for spending time with me and helping me make my scenes AWESOME!!!," Blair tweeted, with a photo of her and Bobby Brown in front of a smashed mirror inside Hawkins Lab.

such an inspiration to me, when I showed up on set, you came right up to me. You made me feel so comfortable and welcomed. Thanks for spending time with me and helping me make my scenes AWESOME!!! Can’t wait to grow up to be just like you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OLbaJTR1Sx — Martie Blair (@MartieMBlair) June 2, 2022

The Stranger Things writers' account tweeted a behind-the-scenes look at Bobby Brown providing Blair with direction.

Shout-out to Martie Blair, who played young Eleven, and to Millie, who directed her every step of the way pic.twitter.com/KFQL3Hge6P — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 31, 2022

Stranger Things vol. 2, aka the final two episodes of season 4, arrive July 1 on Netflix.