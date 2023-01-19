'Scream 6' Trailer Sees Jenna Ortega on the Run From Ghostface

Ghostface is on the prowl in the first full trailer for Scream 6 -- or Scream VI -- a New York City-set slasher starring Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, original Scream star Courtney Cox and others as potential victims.

The newest addition to the film franchise that began in 1996 swaps Woodsboro, California, for the Big Apple, where the creepy masked danger returns. The flick takes a stab at theaters in less than two months, on March 10.

It's our second look at the movie, after a teaser gave us a taste of the movie's urban setting in December.

Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding return after being introduced in 2022's Scream (aka Scream 5). Cox and Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere offer a couple more familiar faces. Scream legend Neve Campbell exited the sixth installment over pay.

New cast members include Jack Champion (who starred as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water), Samara Weaving (the lead in horror comedy Ready or Not), Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori and Josh Segarra. Scream 6 has the same directors as its predecessor, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and writers, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.